Women Recount The Most Awkward Places They’ve Been Hit On

(987 AMP Radio) A promotions staffer at 987 AMP Radio said she was hangry and headed through a local drive through when it happened.

The unwanted pick up attempt.

And since she was in the drive through, captive, there was no way to easily get away from the guy on the other side of the Plexiglas.

“I get up to the window and the guy was so sweet, he was like ‘girl, you are so beautiful, let me hook you up with some free fries, girl you are so beautiful, I’ll lock you down,” Sam recounted.

She said she responded only with “give me my damn chicken fries.”

How could someone that charming be single?

And why would a drive through employee try to hit that while he was working?

That story set off a torrent of calls from people who said they’d been approached at inopportune times and awkward locations.

Caller Maria said she was also hit on at a drive through. “The guy got next to me and honked at me and he asked if he could buy me a drink and if I would go out with him,” she said.

Somehow, he also managed to impart the information car to car that he knew Drake. He claimed to be a music producer.

She wasn’t impressed.

This story may have taken the cake, though. One female caller said she was in the doctor’s office waiting room when some guy told her she had beautiful eyes and he wanted to take her out. She didn’t give him her digits.

Another man approached a woman at Meijer and asked her to help him get something off a shelf. Interesting gambit, but it got him nowhere. “That means he’s short,” DJ Jag said, laughing.

And then there’s this: A patient at a mental health facility said she was checking out when a guy checking in tried to make time with her. “I said dude, we both have freaking problems, I don’t want to talk to you,” she said.

What’s the most awkward place someone has tried to hit on you?