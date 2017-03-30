50 Cent Drops Out of Chris Brown Tour

Plenty of people were excited when they heard Chris Brown and 50 Cent were touring together, which they should have just called the 2000’s Nostalgia Tour. Unfortunately, all of those people are now partially dissapointed.

50 Cent has announced that he will not be joining Brown on his Party tour. According to BET, one of 50’s sources said that he changed his mind about being part of the tour BEFORE it even started – even before his name was being mentioned on flyers and announcements.

Another disappointment for some – fans won’t be getting any refunds for their tickets since 50 was never listed as a headliner. Ouch…

The new lineup will include Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G.

50 has yet to release a reason for why he decided to pull out of the tour.

For more celebrity scoop, follow us on social media: @RatAndPuffShow