What Does Kim Kardashian Greet Kanye West With After His Concerts?

Is anyone shocked that Kanye West doesn’t drink out of plastic bottles on tour? According to his wife, Kim Kardashian, Kanye only drinks from fine china after his concerts.

“After every show, I always greet Kanye with a black Versace towel and a glass of water in a Versace glass,” Kim posted on her app on Tuesday. Talk about a diva….

His children are pampered as well, considering Kanye has a “fun slushy machine in the friends and family room,” according to Kim.

I bet “bring your kids to work” day is extra special for North and Saint West.

