Tonight’s Tweet or Delete will be one for the books!

We have Quinn XCII who’s been dominating the past 12 weeks with ‘Straightjacket‘! But can he keep his streak alive against Gnash with ‘Home’? It’ll be interesting to see what happens – but it’s all up to you to decide!

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag # 987TweetOrDelete!

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!