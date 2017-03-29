Justin Timberlake Teases Collab with Pharrell Williams, Timbaland

By Robyn Collins

Justin Timberlake posted a late night photo on Instagram that has got everyone excited. Tuesday night (March 28), the pop star cozied up for a pic with two of his favorite producers, Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

Related: Justin Timberlake’s New Album is Not Country, Not R&B

Then he reposted a tweet by his former collaborator Danja—who has often co-produced with Timbaland—that reads, “What u think u gon get if I’m with Tim in one room… and Pharrell and Chad in another room at the same time on the same project???”

There’s no official information to be had yet, but the “eyes” emoji on Timberlake’s re-post make it seem like something is definitely in the works.