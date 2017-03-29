JAZZ’N-THE-STRAND CONCERT SERIES FT. DAVID SANBORN WITH SPECIAL GUEST CHANTE MOORE; APRIL 1ST @ THE FLAGSTAR STRAND THEATRE IN PONTIAC

Saturday April 1, 2017-7:00 PM

Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts

12 N. Saginaw Street

Pontiac MI, 48342 MAP

In the second of three in the Strand jazz series, the theatre welcomes David Sanborn with special guest Chante Moore.

David Sanborn has released 24 albums, won six Grammy Awards, and has had eight Gold albums and one Platinum album. Having inspired countless other musicians, Dave has worked in many genres which typically blend instrumental pop, R&B and lately, more and more traditional jazz.

He continues to be one of the most highly active musicians of his genre, with 2010 tour dates exceeding 150. Considered as a whole, Dave is an artist who pushes the limits and continues to make music that challenges the mind and goes Straight to The Heart.

Special guest Chante Moore, he daughter of a minister, grew up on gospel music and albums by George Duke and Lee Ritenour, sometimes applying her lyrics to their music. Moore decided as a teenager that she wanted to become a singer after an inspirational performance in a high-school rendition of The Wiz. In 1992, Moore was featured on El DeBarge’s Top 15 R&B single “You Know What I Like,” and she released Precious, her debut album. In 2013 she signed with the Shanachie label, where she released Moore Is More in 2013. Around the same time, she appeared in TV One’s R&B Divas spin-off R&B Divas LA.

Tickets ($59, $79, & $99) for individual shows are now on sale here: Tickets

The Flagstar Strand Theatre is located at 12 N. Saginaw Street in Downtown Pontiac. More information on all 2017 upcoming shows and the Flagstar Strand Theatre’s “Choose You Seat” membership can also be found on the website.