Fresh Prince Reunion! [PICS]

March 29, 2017 8:55 AM By Rat & Puff

#tbt to running to the television to do the Carlton during the intro song. “In West Philadelphia, born and raised…” everyones favorite karaoke warm-up.

On Monday, the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hosted a happy reunion while supporting Karyn Parsons’ (Hilary) charity, Sweet Blackberry Foundation.

The whole family was there, Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian ’93-’96), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), and even Will Smith! Of course, the cast was missing one special member, James Avery (Uncle Phil), who died in 2013.

Ribeiro took to Instagram to share the exciting day:

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

 

If only this lead to a series re-boot… one can dream.

