Selena Gomez’s Music Career On Hold To Focus On Other Passions

Despite all signs pointing towards Selena Gomez dropping a new album – like her reuniting with “Good For You” songwriters Julia Michales and Justin Tranter, dropping “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, and recording a new song with Gucci Mane that he confirmed was for her upcoming album – we’re here to tell you not to hold your breath. She’s decided to put her music career on pause while pursuing different paths.

Gomez recently said, “I’m taking time to have a personal life. I’m doing things that I love, that I’m passionate about, that I care about… it just makes me happy.”

We know Gomez and her mother are both executive producers of the new Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why, a show about a teen who committed suicide and leaves cassette tapes detailing thirteen people who pushed her to that point. The show premiers March 31st, meaning she’s probably going to be quite busy promoting and putting finishing touches on the show.

Perhaps some of these more personal passions revolve around her boy Abel and his music career?

Either way – we wish the best of luck to all of Gomez’s endeavors.

