Drake Cancels Third Amsterdam Show in a Row

March 28, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Drake

By Annie Reuter

Drake fans in Amsterdam are losing faith in the rapper who has canceled his concert for the third time Monday evening (March 27). According to reports, Drizzy’s show was postponed after the opener took the stage and performed.

Related: Drake’s ‘More Life’ is Another Historic Hit

According to reports, doors had already opened for the show at the Ziggo Dome. The promoter then took the stage to let the audience know that Drake was advised not to perform by his doctor, reports the BBC.

“I’m really sorry to tell you that tonight’s gig cannot take place,” the promoter told the crowd. “Drake got sick. His doctor told him not to perform.”

While announcing the news, fans in attendance could be heard booing, as many had traveled far for their chance to see the rapper up close during his Boy Meets World Tour.

Many didn’t believe that Drizzy was sick since this is the third time he canceled his Amsterdam concert. Disappointed, they took to Twitter.

Drake was originally scheduled to play Amsterdam on January 20 and 21. Those dates were rescheduled for January 26-27 and then postponed until March 27-28. At the concert Monday evening, the promoter said the show would be rescheduled for Wednesday (March 29).

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!
Listen Live!

Listen Live