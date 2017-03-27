Kourtney Kardashian Got DRAGGED on Instagram This Weekend

We all know the story about Kim Kardashian’s unfortunate robbery in Paris last year – and most of us have heard her thoughts about why she was robbed – something to do with showing off all of her material items…

But just because she learned her lesson doesn’t mean those closest to her have, too.

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian posted this photo on Instagram:

Mayonnaise-colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

The photo is of two of her children, Penelope and Reign, sitting atop her $122,000 Mercedes G-Wagon, with a Kanye West lyric for her caption. It’s a typical Kardashian picture: babies, bling, and expensive toys. However her fans were not pleased with her post.

“No wonder you guys get robbed. Just keeping showing off what you have and keep getting robbed,” one person commented.

Another person commented, “Did you not learn a valuable lesson about displaying materialistic items???? So you basically just showed someone what kind of car you drive… I thought you were the smarter sister.”

And the one we have all been waiting for… “Isn’t showing off your crap how Kim got robbed to begin with… Just saying.”

Yikes, Kourt. Hopefully this drag will be lesson enough for the Kardashian klan to stop showing off all of their riches… but wait, how’d they get famous in the first place? Oh.

