E! News Features Eminem’s Very Grown Up Daughter

March 27, 2017 11:08 AM By Jag
Filed Under: Eminem, hailie mathers, Marshall Mathers

E! News is doing a feature on “Celebrity Kids” week – and while she may be the daughter of one of the greatest rappers ever, Hailie Mathers is definitely not a kid anymore.

The article talks about Mathers’ beauty and brains.  Currently a student at State, she graduated high school with a 3.9 GPA in high school, and participated in lots of academic extracurricular activities.

Now 21,  Hailee posts pictures in crop tops and sexy dresses, often with her boyfriend.  (Side note: It would be nice if people stopped asking/making jokes about what Dad Marshall thinks about him).

Here’s a sampling from Hailie’s IG:

Read the full article here.

