By: Jon Corrigan

David Blaine has announced plans to embark on his first-ever U.S. magic tour, and Michigan will get two performances.

The magician, known for his death-defying stunts and illusions, will perform at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw on June 16, and 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids on June 20.

Blaine’s 40-city tour begins this May. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31.